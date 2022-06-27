Charlotte gas prices continue downward trend over last week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 5 cents over the last week, sitting at $4.53 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. The price is 96 cents higher than the previous eight-year high of $3.57 a gallon on June 27, 2014.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 16.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.69 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $4.19 per gallon as of June 26 while the most expensive is $4.99 a gallon, a difference of 80 cents per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.52, down 7.9 cents from last week’s $4.60 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”

