CATS: More delays expected Monday due to nearly 90 bus driver absences

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte Area Transit System is expecting more delays as the new work week starts due to dozens of bus driver absences.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Monday, CATS tweeted that there are 88 bus driver absences and riders should “expect intermittent delays on CATS bus routes.”

Due to operator absences, expect intermittent delays on CATS bus routes.



Today's bus operator absences: 88



For real-time info on your route, download the CATS-Pass app: https://t.co/WGPCM1wRh9…



Thanks for your patience as we work to address the industry-wide labor shortage. — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) June 27, 2022

On Sunday, the public transit service had 56 drivers absent. Last Wednesday, 107 drivers were out, followed by 97 on Thursday and 92 on Friday.

CATS officials previously said on average 23 employees are absent a day. Operators are unable to work for a variety of reasons, from COVID-19 to childcare issues.

A CATS spokesperson said they need 292 operators a day to provide full service. So on June 22, nearly half of the required operators were out.

The impacted routes vary daily depending on the number of absences.

