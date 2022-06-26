NC DHHS Flu
Two shot, including 1-year-old in fatal southeast Charlotte shooting

The incident happened Saturday just after 8 p.m.
Two juveniles were shot in southeast Charlotte on Saturday night.
Two juveniles were shot in southeast Charlotte on Saturday night.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were shot in a fatal shooting in southeast Charlotte on Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Wallace Road, and involved a 7-year-old and a 1-year-old.

Both children were transported to the hospital.

The 1-year-old was later pronounced dead while the 7-year-old suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m.

Homicide Unit detectives are currently conducting an investigation.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Related: One killed, another injured in shooting in Uptown Charlotte

