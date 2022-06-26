Two shot, including 1-year-old in fatal southeast Charlotte shooting
The incident happened Saturday just after 8 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were shot in a fatal shooting in southeast Charlotte on Saturday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Wallace Road, and involved a 7-year-old and a 1-year-old.
Both children were transported to the hospital.
The 1-year-old was later pronounced dead while the 7-year-old suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Police responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m.
Homicide Unit detectives are currently conducting an investigation.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
