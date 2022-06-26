NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Two men arrested after shots fired into residential area in Iredell County

Multiple callers reported their cars and homes were hit by gunfire early Sunday morning.
Jaylon Edmond Westbrook, 19, and Anazi Nykeem Quiller, 18, were arrested following a shooting...
Jaylon Edmond Westbrook, 19, and Anazi Nykeem Quiller, 18, were arrested following a shooting in Mooresville.(Mooresville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a shooting in Mooresville on Sunday.

According to the Mooresville Police Department (MPD), officers responded to the area of Logan Street and Brookwood Drive around 12:30 a.m. due to multiple calls of shots being fired.

Upon their arrival, officers located numerous shell casings of different calibers along Logan Street.

While at the scene, police received a call from someone at a nearby apartment complex who suffered a gunshot wound to their back.

The person suffered their injury during the incident on Logan Street, and was transported to the hospital, where they are expected to recover.

Detectives obtained search warrants for both scenes, and also searched a Catawba County residence where they recovered weapons and a vehicle believed to have been involved in the Logan Street incident.

Several callers in the area where the shooting happened reported that their homes and vehicles had been hit.

MPD arrested Jaylon Edmond Westbrook, 19, and Anazi Nykeem Quiller, 18, in connection with the incident.

Westbrook is charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held with no bond and was on probation/parole for other convictions.

Quiller is charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and is being held under a $150,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected to take place.

Related: Cabarrus County man sentenced to 135 months in prison for illegally selling AR-15 conversion kits, other crimes

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herbert Brooks Humphries, III, 21, was identified by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office...
Cabarrus County man sentenced to 135 months in prison for illegally selling AR-15 conversion kits, other crimes
Local baking company loses $20,000 in client scam
Local baking company loses $20,000 in client scam
The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
Two juveniles were shot in southeast Charlotte on Saturday night.
Two shot, including 1-year-old in fatal southeast Charlotte shooting
Much of the filming will take place in downtown Salisbury.
Hallmark movie to be filmed in Salisbury next week

Latest News

Earthquake graphic.
Early morning earthquake felt in the Midlands Sunday
Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte.
Detectives investigating officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte
A man was killed after he collided with a truck on I-77 in Statesville.
One killed in deadly motorcycle crash in Iredell County
A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted his stepfather and fired shots at officers.
Man fired shots at officers after assaulting stepfather in Cornelius, police say