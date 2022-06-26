Two men arrested after shots fired into residential area in Iredell County

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a shooting in Mooresville on Sunday.

According to the Mooresville Police Department (MPD), officers responded to the area of Logan Street and Brookwood Drive around 12:30 a.m. due to multiple calls of shots being fired.

Upon their arrival, officers located numerous shell casings of different calibers along Logan Street.

While at the scene, police received a call from someone at a nearby apartment complex who suffered a gunshot wound to their back.

The person suffered their injury during the incident on Logan Street, and was transported to the hospital, where they are expected to recover.

Detectives obtained search warrants for both scenes, and also searched a Catawba County residence where they recovered weapons and a vehicle believed to have been involved in the Logan Street incident.

Several callers in the area where the shooting happened reported that their homes and vehicles had been hit.

MPD arrested Jaylon Edmond Westbrook, 19, and Anazi Nykeem Quiller, 18, in connection with the incident.

Westbrook is charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held with no bond and was on probation/parole for other convictions.

Quiller is charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and is being held under a $150,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected to take place.

Related: Cabarrus County man sentenced to 135 months in prison for illegally selling AR-15 conversion kits, other crimes

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.