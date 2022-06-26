Showers and storms to return with cooler temperatures this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We wrapped up Sunday afternoon with some isolated to widely scattered showers, but as our next cold front begins to get closer to the Carolinas, chances for showers and storms will increase at the start of the week.

First Alert Monday-Tuesday : Showers and storms likely.

Wednesday : Scattered showers and storms, cooler.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

Get ready for a cool-down and some active weather to kick off the workweek.

A few isolated showers will be possible for tonight, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Monday afternoon's Futurecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will begin to ramp up on Monday. The potential for severe weather will be low but some heavy rain will be possible especially in the mountains and foothills. Highs on Monday will range from the mid 70s in the mountains to mid to upper 80s across the piedmont.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of this week, but we will continue to be impacted by scattered showers and storms with the slow-moving cold still in the area; highs will range from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

On Wednesday, there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Warm, dry conditions will return on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Friday otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We’ll be back into the heat and humidity next weekend with highs in the 90s and chances for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.