Road frustrations continue for Charlotte FC as they fall to Montreal

By Nate Wimberly
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTREAL, QUEBEC (WBTV) - Nine road games are in the books for Charlotte FC and they still have not won away from Bank of America Stadium after falling to Montreal on Saturday night 2-1.

Charlotte once again showed a lot of heart in the loss and even more so on Saturday as they played without 10 players due to health and safety protocols.

The vast majority of the players were Charlotte starters including leading scorers Ben Bender and Andre Shinyashiki. Starting goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina also missed this contest.

That put George Marks in goal for Charlotte as the rookie made his MLS debut.

In the 6th minute, Montreal went right after the former Clemson star as they scored the first goal of the game off the foot of Romell Quioto.

But that heart kicked in for Charlotte as they evened the match just 3 minutes later as Guzmán Corujo fired a right footed shot into the back of the net.

The game would go into the half tied at 1.

Two minutes into the second half, Montreal would retake the lead on a goal from Mathieu Choinière.

Marks didn’t make a play on the shot as he felt he was interfered with as Zachary Brault-Guillard crossed Marks’ line of sight as the ball was approaching the net.

The play was reviewed and it was ruled a good goal and that turned out to be the game winner.

Charlotte FC is one of 4 teams in MLS that has not won a road game as they are now 0-7-2 away from BOA Stadium.

Charlotte will hit the pitch again on Thursday as they will host Austin.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

