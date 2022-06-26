NC DHHS Flu
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - At least eight people were injured during a shooting in the Tacoma, Washington, area Sunday morning, reports say.

The shooting happened at a venue hosting a large rave party around 12:45 a.m., ABC reported.

Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.

There are no suspects in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

