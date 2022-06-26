NC DHHS Flu
Police investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte after one person shot and killed

The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Neal Road.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late overnight in northeast Charlotte.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late overnight in northeast Charlotte.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed overnight in northeast Charlotte, police say.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Neal Road.

Officials say that the victim had been attending a birthday party, and was later shot and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as an adult male.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Related: Two shot, including 1-year-old in fatal southeast Charlotte shooting

