Police investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte after one person shot and killed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed overnight in northeast Charlotte, police say.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Neal Road.

Officials say that the victim had been attending a birthday party, and was later shot and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as an adult male.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

