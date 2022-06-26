One killed in deadly motorcycle crash in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a fatal motorcycle accident in Statesville on Friday evening, troopers said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the collision happened on I-77 South near mile-marker 47 at approximately 5:55 p.m.

The motorcycle was in the right lane behind a Chevrolet pickup truck when the truck began to stop due to heavy traffic ahead.

The operator of the motorcycle failed to adequately reduce his speed and ran into the rear corner of the truck, overturning the motorcycle.

The operator, identified as 58-year-old Eric Lamont Overcash, died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck was uninjured.

Alcohol impairment does not appear to be a factor, and no charges are expected in this incident.

