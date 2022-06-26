More protests happen this weekend after Supreme Court overturns abortion precedent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Supreme Court overturned a five-decade old precedent on Friday, which had previously protected women’s ability to have an abortion.

Now, the Court’s ruling allows individual states to set their own policies regarding abortion.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has drawn displays of opinion from both sides of the debate.

For the second-straight day, demonstrators in Charlotte gathered outside the Government Center to protest Friday’s decision.

“I came out here because I was concerned and outraged about what was going on with abortion rights,” one father said at Saturday’s demonstration. “It should be your body, your choice. I have two daughters so I’m extremely concerned about that.”

“The women that fought for us for centuries, forever, just to get this right,” another said. “We deserve, we owe it to them to get it back. And that’s why I’m here, is just to fight for my rights, to fight for all of our rights just to get basic human autonomy.”

Others are supportive of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Josh Kappes, the vice president of Love Life, voiced his support on Friday.

“For the last 50 years there’s really been a lot of lives lost under a false ruling by the Supreme Court,” he said. “Really thankful that it has come and at the end of the day the decision brings greater value to every human being, born and unborn.”

Roughly half of U.S. states are expected to outlaw abortion completely.

North Carolina is not expected to ban abortions while Gov. Roy Cooper is in office, but South Carolina could enforce restrictions in the near future.

Related: People in Charlotte react to Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.