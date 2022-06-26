Man fired shots at officers after assaulting stepfather in Cornelius, police say

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was taken into custody early Sunday morning after he allegedly hit his stepfather in the head with a picture frame, prompting police response.

According to the Cornelius Police Department (CPD), officers arrived to the home at 21404 Blakely Shores Drive around 8:45 p.m. Saturday for a domestic disturbance/assault call.

Upon their arrival, they found the stepfather with a laceration on his head. He was transported to the hospital and received 17 stitches.

The suspect, identified as Joseph Dion Pantera, 53, ran upstairs into a bonus room and refused to surrender to police.

North Mecklenburg SWAT and Negotiators were called in to convince the man to exit the room.

Officials say that after five hours, negotiations failed and chemical munitions were deployed, immediately prompting Pantera to start firing shots at officers through a door, a wall and windows.

Nobody was hurt by the gunshots, and the suspect surrendered a short time later.

Responding authorities did not return fire.

Pantera is being charged with multiple charges, including the initial assault, as well as assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

Related: Man arrested after firing at officers in east Charlotte, CMPD says

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.