Hamlin to lead field to green at hot Nashville Superspeedway

LEBANON, TENNESSEE - JUNE 25: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, poses for...
LEBANON, TENNESSEE - JUNE 25: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2022 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)(Meg Oliphant | Getty Images)
By Jenna Fryer (Associated Press)
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Denny Hamlin was awarded the pole at Nashville Superspeedway when a surprise rain shower washed out the second round of qualifying.

The session was halted right before the fastest 10 drivers were set for the shootout to determine who will lead the field to green Sunday.

It will be Hamlin in his No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing on the front row next to Joey Logano in the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske.

Gibbs and Penske are two of the elite Cup organizations who have struggled some this year with the introduction of the new Next Gen stock car.

