First Alert in place as storms could roll through the area early this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We could be facing some unsettled weather ahead as we start off the workweek, as a First Alert is in place due to the threat of storms.

Today: Mountain storms, mainly dry and hot for the piedmont.

First Alert: Monday and Tuesday for scattered storms.

Cooler temps Monday through Wednesday.

Mountain showers and storms are expected today, with an isolated shower and t-storm possible for the piedmont.

High temperatures today will be in the lower 90s for the piedmont with a mix of sun and clouds and upper 70s for the mountains. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 70s.

Highs for the next seven days (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Monday is a First Alert for showers and storms likely especially during the afternoon and evening. While the threat for severe weather is low, some of these storms can contain lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

A First Alert is also in place for Tuesday for an additional round of showers and storms alongside a cold front. The cold front will bring in cooler temperatures with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain chances will continue into early Wednesday with showers and storms expected mainly in the morning and early afternoon. High temps will stay relatively cool in the lower 80s.

Isolated showers could pop up Thursday and Friday with more rain on the way for the weekend as temperatures warm back up into the lower 90s.

Have a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

