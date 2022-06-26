NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Early morning earthquake felt in the Midlands Sunday

Earthquake graphic.
Earthquake graphic.(AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning earthquake was felt in the Midlands Sunday.

At around 1:30 a.m. a 3.4 magnitude earthquake was detected near McCaskill Creek and Whiting Way according to the South Carolina Department (SCDNR) of Natural Resource’s earthquake map. It is approximately 30 miles to the northeast of Columbia.

Kershaw County has had roughly 30 earthquakes in the last year, Sunday morning’s was the strongest yet detected.

Previously, SCDNR had tracked a 3.25 magnitude earthquake on May 9, 2022, and a 3.3 magnitude earthquake on Dec. 27, 2021, as the former strongest detected earthquake in the area east of Elgin.

SCDNR’s map detected Sunday’s earthquake roughly two miles below ground.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake was felt as far away as Charlotte, NC and Augusta, GA.

Three smaller aftershocks were reported in the same area Sunday morning. They were:

  • 1.79 magnitude at a depth of 3.31 km
  • 1.75 magnitude at a depth of 3.18 km
  • 1.34 magnitude at a depth of 2.06 km
The USGS Community Intensity Map for South Carolina on Sunday June 26, 2022 showing how far...
The USGS Community Intensity Map for South Carolina on Sunday June 26, 2022 showing how far away the early morning earthquake was felt.(USGS)

This is a developing story and WIS will update it as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Herbert Brooks Humphries, III, 21, was identified by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office...
Cabarrus County man sentenced to 135 months in prison for illegally selling AR-15 conversion kits, other crimes
Local baking company loses $20,000 in client scam
Local baking company loses $20,000 in client scam
The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
Two juveniles were shot in southeast Charlotte on Saturday night.
Two shot, including 1-year-old in fatal southeast Charlotte shooting
Much of the filming will take place in downtown Salisbury.
Hallmark movie to be filmed in Salisbury next week

Latest News

Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte.
Detectives investigating officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte
A man was killed after he collided with a truck on I-77 in Statesville.
One killed in deadly motorcycle crash in Iredell County
A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted his stepfather and fired shots at officers.
Man fired shots at officers after assaulting stepfather in Cornelius, police say
Authorities are investigating a death that happened late overnight in northeast Charlotte.
Police investigating death in northeast Charlotte after one person shot and killed