Early morning earthquake felt in the Midlands Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning earthquake was felt in the Midlands Sunday.

At around 1:30 a.m. a 3.4 magnitude earthquake was detected near McCaskill Creek and Whiting Way according to the South Carolina Department (SCDNR) of Natural Resource’s earthquake map. It is approximately 30 miles to the northeast of Columbia.

Kershaw County has had roughly 30 earthquakes in the last year, Sunday morning’s was the strongest yet detected.

Previously, SCDNR had tracked a 3.25 magnitude earthquake on May 9, 2022, and a 3.3 magnitude earthquake on Dec. 27, 2021, as the former strongest detected earthquake in the area east of Elgin.

SCDNR’s map detected Sunday’s earthquake roughly two miles below ground.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake was felt as far away as Charlotte, NC and Augusta, GA.

Three smaller aftershocks were reported in the same area Sunday morning. They were:

1.79 magnitude at a depth of 3.31 km

1.75 magnitude at a depth of 3.18 km

1.34 magnitude at a depth of 2.06 km

The USGS Community Intensity Map for South Carolina on Sunday June 26, 2022 showing how far away the early morning earthquake was felt. (USGS)

This is a developing story and WIS will update it as we learn more.

