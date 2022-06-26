NC DHHS Flu
Detectives investigating officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Tuckaseegee Road.
Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte.
Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened on Sunday afternoon near a Food Lion on Tuckaseegee Road.

Police responded to the Food Lion for an armed-robbery call shortly before 1 p.m.

Officers encountered the suspect nearby.

No officers were injured, although it is unclear if anyone else is.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is leading the investigation, while CMPD is conducting is own investigation simultaneously.

Peer services, victim services and behavioral-health specialists all responded to the scene.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

