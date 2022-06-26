Crews recover submerged car found in Gaston County lake

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities responded to a car that was submerged in a lake in Gastonia on Saturday, officials confirmed.

The car, which is believed to have been stolen, was found in Rankin Lake Park, where it may have been since January.

Crews at the scene called for a dive team from Charlotte to assist in recovering the vehicle.

Authorities say the car, which looked to be a Mercedes-Benz sedan, was not occupied, while it was underwater.

Gastonia Police and local fire departments responded to the scene.

An official said the vehicle likely became visible now due to a drop in water levels.

Crews were able to remove the car from the lake with the help of a wrecker company.

