NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crews recover submerged car found in Gaston County lake

The vehicle was found in the water at Rankin Lake Park.
A vehicle was found submerged at Rankin Lake Park on Saturday.
A vehicle was found submerged at Rankin Lake Park on Saturday.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities responded to a car that was submerged in a lake in Gastonia on Saturday, officials confirmed.

The car, which is believed to have been stolen, was found in Rankin Lake Park, where it may have been since January.

Crews at the scene called for a dive team from Charlotte to assist in recovering the vehicle.

Authorities say the car, which looked to be a Mercedes-Benz sedan, was not occupied, while it was underwater.

Gastonia Police and local fire departments responded to the scene.

An official said the vehicle likely became visible now due to a drop in water levels.

Crews were able to remove the car from the lake with the help of a wrecker company.

Related: Driver rescued after floodwaters overtake vehicle in Union County

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herbert Brooks Humphries, III, 21, was identified by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office...
Cabarrus County man sentenced to 135 months in prison for illegally selling AR-15 conversion kits, other crimes
Much of the filming will take place in downtown Salisbury.
Hallmark movie to be filmed in Salisbury next week
Local baking company loses $20,000 in client scam
Local baking company loses $20,000 in client scam
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Friday night in Uptown.
One killed, another injured in shooting in Uptown Charlotte
The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address

Latest News

Filing begins on July 22.
Filing dates announced for Rowan-Salisbury School Board prospective candidates
The former Swanee Theatre is being converted to a live music venue. Plans call for it to open...
Several private investment projects continuing in Kannapolis
A man in Lincoln County walked into a bank and demanded money, but fled before taking any.
Man flees after attempted bank robbery in Lincoln County, authorities say
A shoplifting suspect was injured Saturday during a bicycle and vehicle pursuit involving...
Salisbury officer hits shoplifting suspect with patrol car after losing traction