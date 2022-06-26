NC DHHS Flu
BET Awards return Sunday with Doja Cat as leading nominee

Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday,...
Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. The BET Awards return Sunday, June 26, with a live show that could see Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox snag some trophies. Doja Cat enters the show as the leading nominee with six.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The BET Awards return Sunday with a live show that could see Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox snag some trophies.

Doja Cat enters the show as the leading nominee with six. The chart-topping performer is up for best female R&B-pop artist, best female hip-hop artist, album of the year for her No. 1 hit “Planet Her” and BET Her for “Woman.” Her “Kiss Me More” with SZA is nominated for video of the year and best collaboration.

Taraji P. Henson will host the show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award — one of the highest honors at the ceremony. The music mogul is the founder of Bad Boy Records, has his own television network, fashion line and is a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a slew of top-tier artists including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and 112.

Drake and Ari Lennox are the second-most nominated acts, scoring four nods each. Three nominations went to several others including Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chloe Bailey, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems.

Performers include Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Roddy Ricch, Lizzo and Kirk Franklin.

The winners in the 19 categories, including film and sports awards, will be selected by BET’s Voting Academy, comprised of entertainment professionals and fans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

