1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say

One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - One person has died after an alligator attack in South Carolina on Friday.

Around 11:45 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a water rescue call in the area of Excalaber Court outside of Myrtle Beach, WMBF reports.

Upon arrival, units determined that an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor and retreated into a nearby retention pond.

A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) biologist and an SCDNR-contracted alligator removal service determined that the alligator should be humanely euthanized on site.

The victim was recovered from the pond, and the alligator was removed.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The HCPD death investigation is underway.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Section responded to assist.

