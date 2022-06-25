USGS reports two overnight earthquakes near Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) Reported that two earthquakes hit an area near Asheville on Saturday morning.

Officials said the first earthquake happened around 10 miles north of Asheville at 12:16 a.m. The quake had a magnitude of 1.9 a and a depth of 1.24 miles.

According to officials, the second earthquake happened at around 12:16 a.m., just down the road from the first one. This second one had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth of 0.621 miles.

