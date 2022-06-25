NC DHHS Flu
Typical summertime weather expected this weekend, First Alert on Monday into Tuesday

By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Typical summertime weather this weekend with temperatures near average and a chance for afternoon thunderstorms mainly for the mountains.

  • Weekend: Hot and humid with a few thunderstorms
  • First Alert: Monday and Tuesday for scattered showers and storms
  • Cooler temps arrive Tuesday

Today will be hot and muggy with high temperatures for the piedmont area in the lower 90s and upper 70s for the mountains. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower and thunderstorm possible for the mountains with a better chance for the mountains. Overnight lows will drop near the upper 60s.

Hot and muggy again for Sunday with scattered showers and storms for the mountains and an isolated chance for the piedmont. High temperatures for the day will be in the lower 90s.

Tomorrow across the region(First Alert Weather)

A First Alert remains in place for Monday into Tuesday for a better chance of showers and storms alongside a cold front. Behind this cold front, will bring in cooler temperatures starting Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees.

Rain chances will continue throughout the work week with a gradual warming trend.

High temperatures this week(First Alert Weather)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

