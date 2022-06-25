NC DHHS Flu
Temperatures stay hot as weekend closes, but relief is on the way

Highs will stay in the low 90s Sunday before cooler temperatures, rain chances arrive next week.
Today will be hot and muggy, but seasonally appropriate.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After the weekend we’ll be in for a stormy and cooler weather pattern as June comes to a close.

Once we’re done with the storms, hot and humid conditions will return to kick off July.

  • Sunday: Mountain storms, piedmont partly cloudy and hot.
  • First Alert Monday-Tuesday: Showers and storms likely.
  • Wednesday: Partly cloudy then afternoon/evening scattered storms.

We have more heat to look forward to on Sunday before a cold front begins to approach the Carolinas on Monday.

Precipitation chances for the next seven days.
Precipitation chances for the next seven days.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies across the piedmont with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. In the mountains, there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A First Alert remains in place for Monday-Tuesday.

As the cold front begins to move into our area, widespread showers and thunderstorms will be possible at any time during the day on Monday; highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

More showers and storms look likely for Tuesday, but temperatures will be cooler in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Wednesday continues to look unsettled with chances for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Thursday into next Saturday temperatures will gradually warm back into upper 80s and lower 90s with slight chances for isolated thunderstorms each afternoon.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

