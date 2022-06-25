NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Several private investment projects continuing in Kannapolis

The former Swanee Theatre is being converted to a live music venue. Plans call for it to open...
The former Swanee Theatre is being converted to a live music venue. Plans call for it to open this Fall.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Private investment continues in the City. Several projects are under construction with others expected to begin soon. Pennant Square Townhomes, located off of S. Main Street, now has three models open and over 40 units have presold.

Stadium Lofts is underway on West Avenue. It will have a restaurant, Towel City Tavern, on the first floor, along with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers offices and an expanded team store. The structure will also have apartments that will overlook Atrium Health Ballpark. It should open in late 2023.

The former Swanee Theatre is being converted to a live music venue. Plans call for it to open this Fall.

Three major projects along I-85 are also moving forward. Metro 63 is being constructed on Lane Street off I-85. Trammell Crow Company is building this new 755,928 square foot Class A facility. The facility is being built to house a wide variety of logistic firms. It should be completed by 2023.

Lakeshore Corporate Park, will be built on the site of the former Intimidators stadium. Construction will start this summer with the expectation of a company moving in within the two years.

Water and sewer infrastructure is almost complete for the Kannapolis Crossing development. Kannapolis Crossing is at Exit 65 and will include houses, restaurants, businesses, offices and more.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herbert Brooks Humphries, III, 21, was identified by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office...
Cabarrus County man sentenced to 135 months in prison for illegally selling AR-15 conversion kits, other crimes
Much of the filming will take place in downtown Salisbury.
Hallmark movie to be filmed in Salisbury next week
Local baking company loses $20,000 in client scam
Local baking company loses $20,000 in client scam
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Friday night in Uptown.
One killed, another injured in shooting in Uptown Charlotte
The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address

Latest News

A native of North Carolina, Adam graduated from UNC-Greensboro receiving a Bachelor of Science...
Adam Rich joins Cabarrus County CVB as Sales Manager
A Charlotte travel professional offered advice for fliers after a weekend of delays and...
Charlotte travel professional offers advice for fliers after weekend of delays, cancellations for domestic flights
The store would be built on the corner of Mooresville Road and Briggs Road.
Rowan County Commissioners to consider proposal for new Dollar General on Mooresville Road
Experts address interest-rate hike questions
Interest-rate hike affecting local residents already