People in Charlotte react to Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, there were a lot of emotions today from men, women and youth on both sides of the debate.

Many people gathered outside A Preferred Women’s Health Center of Charlotte.

Some said they were overjoyed while others said the Supreme Court’s decision is immoral.

Trying to drone each other out, there was a lot of noise in front of the clinic as people reacted to the ruling.

“It’s political. It’s part of this polarization in our country, and women are caught in the cross hairs, and babies are brought and suffering,” abortion advocate Michelle Carr said.

Carr has had two abortions and is grateful she did, but worries about the women in the future who may not have that choice.

“There’s nothing worse than bringing children in the world that you can’t take care of properly,” she said.

Down the road, people with Love Life, a religious group against abortion, gathered men, women and children to pray and sing.

Demonstrators gathered on Friday in response to the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. (WBTV)

Between the groups, there were moments when things appeared to get heated, but for the most part, it stayed civil.

Vice President of Love Life Josh Kappes reflected on what today means to him.

“The decision brings greater value to every human being, both unborn and born today,” Kappes said.

Kappes said that abortion is not only a women’s issue, but also one that should involve men.

“If men would stand by their women and really offer support, clearly tell their women ‘I’m with you in this, I’m going to raise this child with you,’ I believe many women would not even consider abortion,” he said.

Many consider this a move in the right direction.

“I hope this decision motivates more Christians to help more people who find themselves in a very difficult spot,” Kappes said.

Others think it’s a step back for women.

“Women exist, and we have to care about them and their children, and we’re not providing for these children that we’re forcing these women to have,” Carr said.

Some say today is a day to celebrate, but also a solemn day triggering thoughts of the lives lost during the past five decades.

Still, others fear this ruling will threaten rights outside of abortion, possibly even affecting LGBTQ+ protections.

The Court’s ruling, which allows states to set abortion laws, is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of U.S. states.

