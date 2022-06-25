One killed, another injured in shooting in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Uptown Charlotte on Friday night, Medic confirmed.

Medic responded to East Trade Street, near the Spectrum Center and CATS transit center.

Medic says one person died at the scene and another was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

A WBTV reporter at the scene says that parts of the transit center are currently blocked off, as are multiple streets in the area.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

