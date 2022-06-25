Man flees after attempted bank robbery in Lincoln County, authorities say

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A man attempted to rob a bank in Lincoln County on Friday evening, but left before taking any money, authorities say.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), the man entered a Fifth-Third bank in the 7400 block of East Cross Drive and walked up to a teller location, where he passed a note to the teller demanding money.

The man allegedly said he was armed, but did not display a weapon.

The teller read the note, but the man fled without taking any money.

The man was wearing a light blue shirt, a black hat, black pants, a face mask and gloves that covered his fingers.

Deputies were unable to get a vehicle description or direction of travel.

