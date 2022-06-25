NC DHHS Flu
Man flees after attempted bank robbery in Lincoln County, authorities say

The suspect gave the teller a note, but did not take any money.
A man in Lincoln County walked into a bank and demanded money, but fled before taking any.
A man in Lincoln County walked into a bank and demanded money, but fled before taking any.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A man attempted to rob a bank in Lincoln County on Friday evening, but left before taking any money, authorities say.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), the man entered a Fifth-Third bank in the 7400 block of East Cross Drive and walked up to a teller location, where he passed a note to the teller demanding money.

The man allegedly said he was armed, but did not display a weapon.

The teller read the note, but the man fled without taking any money.

The man was wearing a light blue shirt, a black hat, black pants, a face mask and gloves that covered his fingers.

Deputies were unable to get a vehicle description or direction of travel.

