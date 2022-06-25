Fire displaces 10 people in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Saturday morning fire displaced 10 people in southwest Charlotte.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire before 11 a.m. at a home on the 3400 block of Sargeant Drive. When they arrived, they found the front of the house was on fire.

The fire was controlled in about 10 minutes by 30 firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

