Filing dates announced for Rowan-Salisbury School Board prospective candidates

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - Candidates interested in running for the Rowan-Salisbury School Board will soon be able to place their names on the ballot.

Filing begins Friday, July 22, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. and ends on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.

Offices included in the above filing dates are: Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education Seat 1 North – (1 seat) Seat 2 South – (1 seat) Seat 4 West – (1 seat) Seat 6 Special – (1 seat) Seat 7 Southeast (Unexpired Term) – (1 seat) Filing fee - $5.00

Any questions may be answered by calling the elections office at (704) 216-8140

