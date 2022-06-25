NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Filing dates announced for Rowan-Salisbury School Board prospective candidates

Filing begins on July 22.
Filing begins on July 22.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - Candidates interested in running for the Rowan-Salisbury School Board will soon be able to place their names on the ballot.

Filing begins Friday, July 22, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. and ends on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.

Offices included in the above filing dates are: Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education Seat 1 North – (1 seat) Seat 2 South – (1 seat) Seat 4 West – (1 seat) Seat 6 Special – (1 seat) Seat 7 Southeast (Unexpired Term) – (1 seat) Filing fee - $5.00

Any questions may be answered by calling the elections office at (704) 216-8140

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herbert Brooks Humphries, III, 21, was identified by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office...
Cabarrus County man sentenced to 135 months in prison for illegally selling AR-15 conversion kits, other crimes
Much of the filming will take place in downtown Salisbury.
Hallmark movie to be filmed in Salisbury next week
Local baking company loses $20,000 in client scam
Local baking company loses $20,000 in client scam
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Friday night in Uptown.
One killed, another injured in shooting in Uptown Charlotte
The house is now covered with a tarp, with no explanation except for a letter left behind by...
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address

Latest News

Dr. Susan Roberts, a Davidson College professor, spoke to WBTV about the ramifications of Roe...
‘They can change access to abortion by turning out to vote’: Davidson College professor speaks about Roe v. Wade being overturned
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
South Carolina poised to enforce Fetal Heartbeat Bill, possibly stricter abortion laws
Illustration: What overturning Roe v. Wade means for Charlotte
What overturning Roe v. Wade means for Charlotte