CMPD investigating east Charlotte shooting
Officers responded to multiple shootings overnight.
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide this morning in east Charlotte.
It happened just after 2 a.m. on Dinglewood Avenue off East Sugar Creek Road. Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say a woman was shot to death.
This is one of four shootings that took place overnight in Charlotte, including a double shooting near the transit center and a shooting off East Fourth Street.
This is a developing situation.
