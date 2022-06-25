NC DHHS Flu
CMPD investigating east Charlotte shooting

Officers responded to multiple shootings overnight.
It happened just after 2 a.m. on Dinglewood Avenue off East Sugar Creek Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide this morning in east Charlotte.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Dinglewood Avenue off East Sugar Creek Road. Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say a woman was shot to death.

This is one of four shootings that took place overnight in Charlotte, including a double shooting near the transit center and a shooting off East Fourth Street.

This is a developing situation.

