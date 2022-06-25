CMPD investigating east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide this morning in east Charlotte.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Dinglewood Avenue off East Sugar Creek Road. Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say a woman was shot to death.

READ ALSO: One killed, another injured in shooting in Uptown Charlotte

This is one of four shootings that took place overnight in Charlotte, including a double shooting near the transit center and a shooting off East Fourth Street.

This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.