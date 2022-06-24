Social justice advocates hold press conference pushing for ‘Travis Law’ one year after controversial arrest in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s been one year since a controversial arrest took place in Rock Hill.

Two brothers were arrested, Travis and Ricky Price.

The violent takedown was caught on camera and led to an officer being fired and charged for his part in the arrest. Days of protests followed.

Social justice advocates held a press conference Friday, one year and one day after the arrest happened at the H&H Mart in Rock Hill.

“We cannot forget how divided this community became one year and almost one day to the very hour that that happened,” Dr. Norma Gray, who is the founder of the Get Clear Social Justice Network, said.

Back in January, former Rock Hill police officer Jonathan Moreno was found not guilty of a third-degree assault and battery charge in the arrest of Travis Price last year.

Moreno was seen in a video tackling Price and arresting him for interfering at a scene where Travis’ brother was being arrested.

Gray applauded the police department and SLED’s quick actions in investigating Moreno.

In the year since, both Gray and Maurice Sutter, the president of the Rock Hill Black Lives Matter chapter, said some people have started not to trust the police.

Sutter says he was his organization to collaborate with RHPD and other law enforcement while also holding officers who don’t follow conduct accountable.

“We want to work with police but we want to work together with good cops who are policing the community the right way so we can teach our kids the right way as well,” Sutter said.

As WBTV reported in January, the verdict didn’t come easily as jurors were struggling to reach a verdict because the video evidence was being considered for assault and battery NOT excessive force.

Following the verdict, multiple social justice groups started advocating for a bill called Travis Law. Gray says this law is critical not just for the city of Rock Hill, but the entire state of South Carolina.

With this law, she says citizens, police, and the judicial system can be on the same page about an officer’s actions as it is related to excessive force.

“This is what we want that Travis Law to look like: when an officer does this which causes them to be fired, this is what we need them to be charged with in a court of law,” Gray said.

The Travis Law bill has already gained some traction with two unnamed state House members signing onboard.

If enacted, the law would specifically address officers using excessive force and better define it. This is something similar to the laws that swept the nation after George Floyd’s death.

The legislative session resumes in January. Gray is calling on other South Carolinians to support it.

“I do believe we can get this punted across the field goal,” she said.

