Slightly cooler Friday before chance for Saturday storms

Only a few isolated showers will be possible for today.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 90s will return for the weekend but most areas across the Carolinas will stay in the 80s for today.

  • Today: Sun and cloud mix, isolated showers, warm
  • Saturday: Scattered showers and storms, warmer
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot.

Only a few isolated showers will be possible for today. With a little more cloud cover, temperatures will be slightly cooler this afternoon in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Tonight stays mild and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. On Saturday there will be a chance for some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

Cloud cover will keep temperatures slightly cooler on Friday.
Cloud cover will keep temperatures slightly cooler on Friday.

Chances for showers and storms will go down for Sunday but the temperatures will heat up. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday before rain chances drop on Sunday.
Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday before rain chances drop on Sunday.

Our next First Alert is for Monday to Tuesday. A strong cold front will bring widespread showers and storms into our area and drop the temperatures from the 90s on Monday into the lower 80s on Tuesday.

Cooler weather will continue into Wednesday with slight chances for some isolated showers in the afternoon; highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s. On Thursday expect mostly sunny and warmer conditions with highs in the upper 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app. 

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

