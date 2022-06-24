NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Program Chair named to National Leadership post

Amy Mahle will serve on the Board of Directors of the American Occupational Therapy Association
Amy Mahle, program chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College occupational therapy assistant...
Amy Mahle, program chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College occupational therapy assistant program, has been elected to serve on the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) Board of Directors.(Rowan-Cabarrus Community College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Amy Mahle, program chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus occupational therapy assistant program, has been elected to serve on the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) Board of Directors. Founded in 1917, AOTA represents the professional interests of more than 230,000 occupational therapists, occupational therapy assistants, and students nationwide.

Mahle, who has chaired the Rowan-Cabarrus occupational therapy assistant program since it launched in 2015 and accepted its first student cohort in 2017, will officially begin her Board of Directors role on July 1, after her term on the organization’s Volunteer Leadership Development Committee ends June 30.

“I am grateful for and humbled by the opportunity to continue to serve the occupational therapy profession in a new volunteer role,” Mahle said. “I do not take this responsibility lightly and will do my best to lead and serve well.”

Mahle is co-author and co-editor of the comprehensive industry textbook, “Adult Physical Conditions: Intervention Strategies for Occupational Therapy Assistants.” She has been awarded the Roster of Honor and the Terry Brittell OTA/OT Partnership Award by AOTA and was the recipient of the Suzanne C. Scullin Award from the North Carolina Occupational Therapy Association in November 2019.

An AOTA member since 2009, Mahle is currently pursuing her Doctor of Education in Community College Leadership at N.C. State University. She holds a Master of Health Administration from Pfeiffer University, a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Houghton College, and an Associate of Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant from Cabarrus College of Health Sciences.

“Amy pours passion and professionalism to everything she does, and we are delighted that she will serve on the American Occupational Therapy Association Board of Directors,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “She will bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and energy to this national leadership role.”

For more information about the Rowan-Cabarrus occupational therapy assistant program, please visit https://www.rccc.edu/ota. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the filming will take place in downtown Salisbury.
Hallmark movie to be filmed in Salisbury next week
The case was confirmed by the State Laboratory of Public Health.
Health officials confirm first case of monkeypox in N.C.
Michael Brandon Shinn was arrested for forcible sexual crimes. His vehicle is on the right.
Suspected serial rapist with possible victims in multiple states arrested in Mooresville, police say
Adam Michael Perlowich has been arrested following months-long investigations into cocaine...
Investigators say man sold cocaine at popular Rock Hill, S.C. bar
Luggage piled up at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after days of flight delays and...
People waiting days for baggage at CLT Airport after flight delays, cancelations

Latest News

Each artist will receive a 5x5 square. A limited supply of chalk will be available.
City of Kannapolis announces chalk art event for public
A meeting on April 28 attracted a large crowd.
Community invited to participate in future development of Concord’s George W. Liles Parkway corridor
Herbert Brooks Humphries, III, 21, was identified by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office...
Cabarrus County man sentenced to 135 months in prison for illegally selling AR-15 conversion kits, other crimes
MCSO says that funds will no longer be directed to the facility after the current NCDPS...
Meck. County to discontinue operations at juvenile detention center