Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Program Chair named to National Leadership post

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Amy Mahle, program chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus occupational therapy assistant program, has been elected to serve on the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) Board of Directors. Founded in 1917, AOTA represents the professional interests of more than 230,000 occupational therapists, occupational therapy assistants, and students nationwide.

Mahle, who has chaired the Rowan-Cabarrus occupational therapy assistant program since it launched in 2015 and accepted its first student cohort in 2017, will officially begin her Board of Directors role on July 1, after her term on the organization’s Volunteer Leadership Development Committee ends June 30.

“I am grateful for and humbled by the opportunity to continue to serve the occupational therapy profession in a new volunteer role,” Mahle said. “I do not take this responsibility lightly and will do my best to lead and serve well.”

Mahle is co-author and co-editor of the comprehensive industry textbook, “Adult Physical Conditions: Intervention Strategies for Occupational Therapy Assistants.” She has been awarded the Roster of Honor and the Terry Brittell OTA/OT Partnership Award by AOTA and was the recipient of the Suzanne C. Scullin Award from the North Carolina Occupational Therapy Association in November 2019.

An AOTA member since 2009, Mahle is currently pursuing her Doctor of Education in Community College Leadership at N.C. State University. She holds a Master of Health Administration from Pfeiffer University, a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Houghton College, and an Associate of Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant from Cabarrus College of Health Sciences.

“Amy pours passion and professionalism to everything she does, and we are delighted that she will serve on the American Occupational Therapy Association Board of Directors,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “She will bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and energy to this national leadership role.”

For more information about the Rowan-Cabarrus occupational therapy assistant program, please visit https://www.rccc.edu/ota. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

