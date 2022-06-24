NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rental crisis driving up cost on mobile homes

Experts say on a percentage basis, mobile home costs have gone up even more than the broader...
Experts say on a percentage basis, mobile home costs have gone up even more than the broader housing market.(NBC15)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s no secret that inflation and skyrocketing home prices have pushed rents higher.

What’s not being told is the impact it’s having on what many see as the only affordable form of housing left, which are mobile homes.

Roughly 20 million Americans live in mobile homes, which makes up about 6% of all U.S. residences.

But high demand, low supply, and a jump in corporate ownership have increased the cost, leaving many low-income Americans with no alternatives.

On a percentage basis, mobile home costs have gone up even more than the broader housing market.

According to the Washington Post, average new home prices grew by 22% since the start of the pandemic.

Over that same period, mobile home prices have jumped almost 50%.

Washing Post also reports mobile home rent prices are doubling and even tripling in some areas.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the filming will take place in downtown Salisbury.
Hallmark movie to be filmed in Salisbury next week
The case was confirmed by the State Laboratory of Public Health.
Health officials confirm first case of monkeypox in N.C.
Michael Brandon Shinn was arrested for forcible sexual crimes. His vehicle is on the right.
Suspected serial rapist with possible victims in multiple states arrested in Mooresville, police say
Luggage piled up at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after days of flight delays and...
People waiting days for baggage at CLT Airport after flight delays, cancelations
Adam Michael Perlowich has been arrested following months-long investigations into cocaine...
Investigators say man sold cocaine at popular Rock Hill, S.C. bar

Latest News

FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Setting gridlock aside, Congress set to OK gun violence bill
Jan. 6 panel ask Rosen on Trump's attempt to seize voting machines
Jan. 6 panel ask Rosen on Trump's attempt to seize voting machines
Gun reform talks take a weekend break as more mass shootings erupt.
States brace for fight over gun laws after high court ruling