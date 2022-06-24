One injured during officer-involved shooting in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was called after a disturbance that followed a vehicle accident. During the disturbance, a man was shot and taken to the hospital.

While Rowan Sheriff’s deputies investigated the shooting, officers with the Cleveland Police Department helped with traffic control on Woodleaf Road.

No members of law enforcement were injured.

More details will be provided when available.

