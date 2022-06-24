NC DHHS Flu
One dies in officer-involved shooting in Rowan County

The incident started after a vehicle struck a tree on Rock Springs Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after being shot by a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy Thursday night, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was called in reference to a disturbance that followed an accident involving a vehicle that struck a tree. The accident was reported at around 8:37 p.m. on Rock Spring Drive off Woodleaf Road.

When fire and EMS personnel arrived, they said they were confronted by a person armed with a knife and immediately called for deputies to respond, a news release stated.

A sheriff’s deputy arrived and was also confronted by the person who was still armed with a knife, according to law enforcement. The deputy fired at the individual, who was killed as a result of the shooting, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

While Rowan Sheriff’s deputies investigated the shooting, officers with the Cleveland Police Department helped with traffic control on Woodleaf Road.

No members of law enforcement were injured.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was contacted and is investigating. Further details are expected to be made available Friday morning.

