Meck. County to discontinue operations at juvenile detention center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced Friday that it will be discontinuing operations at the county’s juvenile detention center later this year.

MCSO is currently in a three-year agreement with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) that keeps the facility operational.

The agreement expires on Dec. 1, 2022, which is also when the juvenile detention center will cease operations.

MCSO said in a press release that such facilities are not statutory-mandated services, and that funds will not be directed to the facility under the newest budget submission.

Previously, the facility had been recommended for depopulation due to an inadequate amount of staff available to operate it.

“I remain committed to the welfare of the youth in Mecklenburg County as I have been over the past four decades,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden said in a statement.

“We really had to prioritize the services that we are mandated to provide and discontinuing operations at the Juvenile Detention Center was not an easy decision, but when you consider the operating costs for a non-mandated function, it made sound financial sense to end juvenile operations at the end of the three-year agreement with NCDPS,” the statement continued.

Sheriff McFadden also said that MCSO has “a responsibility to submit a fiscally responsible budget and our focus must be on the mandated services that we provide to the citizens of Mecklenburg County.”

MCSO’s press release stated that the responsibility to provide juvenile detention services rests with the State of North Carolina.

Most employees of the juvenile detention center will be eligible to transfer to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

All juveniles currently housed at the Mecklenburg County facility will be transferred to other NCDPS juvenile detention facilities within the state.

