NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Meck. County to discontinue operations at juvenile detention center

Operations at the facility will cease after Dec. 1, 2022.
MCSO says that funds will no longer be directed to the facility after the current NCDPS...
MCSO says that funds will no longer be directed to the facility after the current NCDPS agreement ends.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced Friday that it will be discontinuing operations at the county’s juvenile detention center later this year.

MCSO is currently in a three-year agreement with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) that keeps the facility operational.

The agreement expires on Dec. 1, 2022, which is also when the juvenile detention center will cease operations.

MCSO said in a press release that such facilities are not statutory-mandated services, and that funds will not be directed to the facility under the newest budget submission.

Previously, the facility had been recommended for depopulation due to an inadequate amount of staff available to operate it.

“I remain committed to the welfare of the youth in Mecklenburg County as I have been over the past four decades,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden said in a statement.

“We really had to prioritize the services that we are mandated to provide and discontinuing operations at the Juvenile Detention Center was not an easy decision, but when you consider the operating costs for a non-mandated function, it made sound financial sense to end juvenile operations at the end of the three-year agreement with NCDPS,” the statement continued.

Sheriff McFadden also said that MCSO has “a responsibility to submit a fiscally responsible budget and our focus must be on the mandated services that we provide to the citizens of Mecklenburg County.”

MCSO’s press release stated that the responsibility to provide juvenile detention services rests with the State of North Carolina.

Most employees of the juvenile detention center will be eligible to transfer to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

All juveniles currently housed at the Mecklenburg County facility will be transferred to other NCDPS juvenile detention facilities within the state.

Related: Mecklenburg County sheriff submits jail correction plan to North Carolina health leaders

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the filming will take place in downtown Salisbury.
Hallmark movie to be filmed in Salisbury next week
The case was confirmed by the State Laboratory of Public Health.
Health officials confirm first case of monkeypox in N.C.
Michael Brandon Shinn was arrested for forcible sexual crimes. His vehicle is on the right.
Suspected serial rapist with possible victims in multiple states arrested in Mooresville, police say
Adam Michael Perlowich has been arrested following months-long investigations into cocaine...
Investigators say man sold cocaine at popular Rock Hill, S.C. bar
Luggage piled up at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after days of flight delays and...
People waiting days for baggage at CLT Airport after flight delays, cancelations

Latest News

Featuring Caroline Hicks & Mike Martoccia
Baxter Village-Fort Mill July 4th Parade & Festivities
Group of ducklings rescued from storm drain in Horry County
Frenzy outside Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Frenzy outside the Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Deputy Austin Aldridge
Sheriff says suspect stole Spartanburg County deputy’s gun after fatally shooting him