Man arrested after firing at officers in east Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man after he fired shots at officers, according to the department.

CMPD officials said they were called to a home on Hunting Ridge Lane in east Charlotte around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a person in crisis.

When officers tried to talk with the man, they say he fired at them and shot into an unoccupied marked police car.

Officers called for backup and eventually set up a perimeter around the home. They were later able to de-escalate the situation and the man finally surrendered on his own, according to law enforcement.

He was taken into custody and then taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the CMPD, no officers fired their weapons during the incident.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.