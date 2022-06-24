NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lawmakers across the Carolinas respond to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

The ruling came more than a month after the leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this step.
MAY CONTAIN GRAPHIC CONTENT: Protesters stand outside the Supreme Court as Roe v. Wade is overturned, striking down the constitutional right to abortion. (CNN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – The Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion by overturning Roe V. Wade has sparked reactions from lawmakers across the Carolinas, which seemed to fall along party lines.

Related: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said women’s right to make their own medical decision that had been in place for 50 years “has been tragically ripped away.”

“That means it’s now up to the states to determine whether women get reproductive health care, and in North Carolina they still can,” Cooper said in a statement. “I will continue to trust women to make their own medical decisions as we fight to keep politicians out of the doctor’s exam room.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday’s ruling “is a resounding victory for the Constitution” and those who have worked for years to “protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us.”

“By the end of the day, we will file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect in South Carolina and immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians,” McMaster said in a statement.

The ruling came more than a month after the leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this step.

Alito, in the final opinion issued Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the day they were decided and must be overturned.

Joining Alito were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The latter three justices are Trump appointees. Thomas first voted to overrule Roe 30 years ago.

Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan were in dissent.

Following the decision, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein said women in the state still have a legal right to an abortion.

“North Carolina state law protects women’s reproductive freedoms, even after the Supreme Court today stripped women of their right to an abortion under the Constitution by overturning Roe v. Wade,” Stein said.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson thanked the Supreme Court for returning the decision-making power to the states.

“For almost 50 years, our country’s abortion policy was controlled by nine unelected judges. I have always thought Roe v. Wade was bad policy, was wrongly decided, and not supported by the Constitution,” Wilson said.

Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis said the ruling “affirms my belief that all life is sacred.”

“I, for one, will continue to advocate for commonsense measures that the broad majority of Americans support like protecting life at crucial points of development and prohibiting horrendous procedures like partial-birth and pain-capable abortions,” Tillis said.

U.S. House Rep. Alma Adams, a Democrat representing North Carolina’s 12th congressional district, said the Supreme Court’s decision is “fundamentally wrong.”

“Despite this disastrous decision, we will continue to work in Congress for reproductive justice and equality, and enshrine the bodily autonomy of women and parents in the law,” Adams said.

Republican S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham said the Supreme Court’s decision is a “long overdue constitutional correction.”

“The issue of life will now be decided by elected officials in the states, the same way the issue was handled until 1973. Simply stated, this decision represents a constitutional reset,” Graham said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the filming will take place in downtown Salisbury.
Hallmark movie to be filmed in Salisbury next week
The case was confirmed by the State Laboratory of Public Health.
Health officials confirm first case of monkeypox in N.C.
Michael Brandon Shinn was arrested for forcible sexual crimes. His vehicle is on the right.
Suspected serial rapist with possible victims in multiple states arrested in Mooresville, police say
Luggage piled up at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after days of flight delays and...
People waiting days for baggage at CLT Airport after flight delays, cancelations
Adam Michael Perlowich has been arrested following months-long investigations into cocaine...
Investigators say man sold cocaine at popular Rock Hill, S.C. bar

Latest News

Deputy Austin Aldridge
Sheriff says suspect stole Spartanburg County deputy’s gun after fatally shooting him
Illustration: What overturning Roe v. Wade means for Charlotte
What overturning Roe v. Wade means for Charlotte
Bruce Tipton won $200,000 playing a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket.
Charlotte man wins first $200K top prize in new lottery game
CATS riders are being told to expect more delays Friday due to bus driver absences.
CATS seeing third straight day of delays due to bus driver absences