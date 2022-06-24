Hornets trade 13th pick to Detroit, select Duke center Mark Williams with 15th pick

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets had quite a busy night with their two lottery picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

After trading away their 13th overall pick, the Hornets selected Duke center Mark Williams with the 15th overall pick of the draft.

Charlotte first selected Memphis center Jalen Duren at No. 13 before trading him to the Detroit Pistons for a 2025 first-round draft pick. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the trade details.

In that same trade, the Pistons sent Duren to the New York Knicks for former Hornets point guard Kemba Walker.

The Hornets then used their second draft selection at No. 15 to pick Williams.

“It’s an area we need help in,” Hornets general manager said. “We know he’s a great kid and we know he works hard. He gives us size, rim protection, and can rebound the ball.”

With Charlotte entering the night desperately needing a big man, many fans on social media were surprised when Duren, who was arguably the best center in the draft, was traded away. Instead, the Hornets went with Williams, a 7-foot center who was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Williams spent two seasons with the Blue Devils, starting 15 games as a freshman before breaking out his sophomore year by averaging 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 39 games played. He shot 72 percent from the field and helped lead Duke to the Final Four. He blocked 110 shots and led college basketball in dunks with 97 last year.

The Virginia native was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and should provide Charlotte with much-needed post defense and rebounding alongside all-star LaMelo Ball.

