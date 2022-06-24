Expect a warm and muggy weekend before cooling off next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warm, muggy weekend is ahead of us, with a First Alert in place as a cold front is expected to arrive at the start of next week.

Near-normal temperatures for the weekend.

First Alert: Better storm chances return Monday and Tuesday.

Back into the low-mid 80s by the middle of next week.

Temperatures are back to normal as we wrap up the workweek, with highs topping out near the 90-degree mark Friday afternoon.

Weekend forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

A stray shower or storm will remain possible through the evening in our Mountain and Foothill communities, but most of us will stay dry!

Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s early Saturday morning before rebounding to the low 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoons. A few showers and storms will remain possible (mainly in our western counties) through the weekend.

A First Alert is in place Monday and Tuesday, as our next cold front arrives. This is set to bring us our next best chance for showers and storms, along with cooler temperatures.

Lingering showers and storms do look possible through the middle of next week with high temperatures only in the low-mid 80s.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean, and there is now a medium threat of tropical development within the next five days. A Tropical Depression could form by the start/middle of next week, eventually working towards the Caribbean. We’ll keep you posted!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.