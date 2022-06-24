NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Downtown Salisbury Social District officially debuts Friday, July 1

Salisbury’s Social District follows the passing of the Bring Business Back to Downtown Bill by...
Salisbury’s Social District follows the passing of the Bring Business Back to Downtown Bill by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, which aims to increase economic vitality in North Carolina downtowns.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Downtown Salisbury Social District (DSSD) becomes official Friday, July 1, after months of preparation, discussion, merchant information sessions and final City Council approval.

A social district is a designated area in which alcoholic beverages are allowed to be carried in open containers on the street. Salisbury’s Social District follows the passing of the Bring Business Back to Downtown Bill by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, which aims to increase economic vitality in North Carolina downtowns.

Beginning Friday, July 1, downtown visitors will be able to purchase an alcoholic beverage in a special DSSD cup from an ABC-permitted, participating business. Participating businesses, including retailers that allow drinks into their stores, will feature a “Downtown Salisbury Social District” sticker at the door/window.

DSSD boundary signs will be posted along the route over the next few days. A boundary map also is available on the Downtown Salisbury website, and accessed via the QR code on all social district signs. Drinks must be consumed within the social district and before entering any vehicle.

Visitors may stroll within the district Monday through Sunday between noon and midnight. Within Bell Tower Green Park, Monday through Sunday, as follows:

o November 1 through March 1: between 5 p.m. and park closing

o March 2 through October 31: between 6 p.m. and park closing

Alcoholic beverages may not be consumed or sold during and within the boundary of a public street festival, during a special event sponsored by the City of Salisbury, or within the boundary of Bell Tower Green Park when the event is permitted and held per city ordinance. This does not prohibit the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages within Bell Tower Green Park pursuant to a properly licensed and permitted event.

Violations of social district rules should be reported to the Salisbury Police Department at 911.

For more information, lists of participating businesses and rules and regulations, visit //downtownsalisburync.com/socialdistrict.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the filming will take place in downtown Salisbury.
Hallmark movie to be filmed in Salisbury next week
The case was confirmed by the State Laboratory of Public Health.
Health officials confirm first case of monkeypox in N.C.
Michael Brandon Shinn was arrested for forcible sexual crimes. His vehicle is on the right.
Suspected serial rapist with possible victims in multiple states arrested in Mooresville, police say
Adam Michael Perlowich has been arrested following months-long investigations into cocaine...
Investigators say man sold cocaine at popular Rock Hill, S.C. bar
Luggage piled up at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after days of flight delays and...
People waiting days for baggage at CLT Airport after flight delays, cancelations

Latest News

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
South Carolina poised to enforce Fetal Heartbeat Bill, possibly stricter abortion laws
Local baking company loses $20,000 in client scam
Local baking company loses $20,000 in client scam
South Carolina Legislature
Social justice advocates hold press conference pushing for ‘Travis Law’ one year after controversial arrest in Rock Hill
Local baking company loses $20,000 in client scam
Local baking company loses $20,000 in client scam