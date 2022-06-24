NC DHHS Flu
By Charlee Douglas
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Do you believe in Magic? Join an evening with Doc the Magician.

Local magician Doc Docherty joined us this morning to show a few of his magic tricks.

He has performed all across the country including at the world-famous Magic Castle in Los Angeles and the Chicago Magic Lounge. However, Doc is bringing another upcoming show right here in North Carolina!

“Magic Night at the Cultural Center” will take place at the Lincolnton Cultural Center in Lincolnton, NC on July 23 at 7 p.m.

You can find more tricks from Doc on Facebook: Doc Docherty Magician and Instagram: @docthemagician.

