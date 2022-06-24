Community invited to participate in future development of Concord’s George W. Liles Parkway corridor

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is requesting the community’s input on the final development of the George W. Liles Parkway Small Area Plan. Guided by community input, and following adoption by City Council, this plan will articulate the city’s vision and define goals for the future development and public investment in the George Liles Parkway corridor.

As one of the fastest growing sections of the city, this corridor offers great potential for enhanced connectivity and development that will improve the community’s quality of life and create new destinations where people want to live, work, and visit.

The community overwhelming responded to the city’s last call for public input. At least 100 residents attended the community meeting held at the Cabarrus Country Club on April 28. During the meeting, residents received an update from the city’s Planning and Neighborhood Development Department staff on the George Liles Parkway Small Area Plan, as well as the Weddington Road Corridor Plan, and had the opportunity to ask questions and review the latest drafts.

Based on public engagement, market analysis, and substantial input from stakeholders, the following vision was developed for the George Liles Parkway study area:

Future development of the George Liles corridor should include vibrant live-work-play communities with a focus on healthy active living, and connected & accessible places, ultimately enhancing the quality of life of residents and the community.

The current George Liles Parkway Small Area Plan outlines implementation steps from an infrastructure, policy, and regulatory perspective to achieve this vision. The public is encouraged to review the final plan details and provide comments by visiting publicinput.com/GeorgeLiles. Public comments are open through July 14, 2022.

The public’s comments will be reviewed and reflected in final presentations and plan documents presented to the Planning & Zoning Commission and to City Council. The Planning & Zoning Commission is anticipated to review the plan at their July 19 meeting. Members of City Council are anticipated to review and vote on approval of the plan during their August council meeting.

For more information on City of Concord small area plans, visit concordnc.gov/areaplans.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.