City of Kannapolis announces chalk art event for public

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - July is Parks and Recreation month! To celebrate, you can show your inner artist by helping the City of Kannapolis with a chalk art tribute to the parks on the North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe sidewalks.

Participants will draw chalk artwork on July 1, and the art will be on display from July 2-3. Artists of all skill levels are encouraged to participate.

Each artist will receive a 5x5 square. A limited supply of chalk will be available, so it is recommended that you bring your own.

Prizes will be awarded in each age group (5-12 years, 13-17 years, and 18 & up) for the following:

Best Theme-Related Work

Most Colorful

People’s Choice Best in Show

To register, visit https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/.../activity/search...

Once your application is received, contact will be made to help you with supplies, exact location and ideas for your art.

