Charlotte man wins first $200K top prize in new lottery game

He bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Circle K on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte man said he was “too scared to drive” after winning $200,000 playing a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, 41-year-old Bruce Tipton, a construction worker, became the first winner of the top prize in the new $5 Carolina Jackpot game.

“I was honestly too scared to drive,” Tipton said. “It took a while before I could stop shaking.”

He bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Circle K on Freedom Drive in Charlotte, a news release stated.

“I was actually looking for two other tickets but they were both sold out so I bought that one instead,” Tipton said.

He collected his prize Thursday from lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

He said he would like to use his winnings to help out his family members and possibly buy a house that he can fix-up.

The $5 Carolina Jackpot game debuted this month with six $200,000 prizes. Five $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed, according to lottery officials.

