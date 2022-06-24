Celebrating Local Art for National Upcycling Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s National Upcycling Day and local artist Kat Cornelius and Charlotte is Creative founder Matt Olin stopped by show the QC Morning team today some upcycled art.

From the bottom of beer bottles to pop tabs, local artist Kat Cornelius shows us you can make art out of anything. Today, she brought in Hugh McManaway, a statue made out of recycled materials as part of the mini-golf installation at Charlotte SHOUT!

Kat is also a big advocate for public art in Concord through the non-profit Fulltime Funkytown. For more of Kat’s work, you can visit her on social media on her Facebook: Tuxedokat.Imaginarium , Instagram: @tuxedokat.imagnarium and website at tuxedocat.com.

