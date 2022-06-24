CATS seeing third straight day of delays due to bus driver absences

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the third day in a row, Charlotte riders should expect delays due to a large number of bus driver absences.

On Friday morning, the Charlotte Area Transit System tweeted that riders should “expect intermittent delays on CATS bus routes” due to operator absences.

It said there were 92 operator absences. On Thursday, that number was 97, while Wednesday was 107.

CATS said that these absences happen because of a number of factors. Some may be unplanned, and in other cases, it could be planned vacations, childcare issues, or leaves of absence. CATS is also still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said CATS needs 292 operators a day to provide service, meaning nearly a third of the required operators were out on Friday. On average, 23 employees are absent a day.

CATS says the contracted organization that manages their bus operations and maintenance, Transit Management of Charlotte, is working to get more bus operators in different ways such as through job fairs.

It’s not just delays impacting the public transit service. A WBTV Investigation shows CATS buses have failed to show up thousands of times already this year.

One rider said a bus not showing up cost her a job.

