NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cabarrus County man sentenced to 135 months in prison for illegally selling AR-15 conversion kits, other crimes

Herbert Brooks Humphries, III, 21, was identified by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office...
Herbert Brooks Humphries, III, 21, was identified by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as the operator of an account on Snapchat advertising the sale of illegal narcotics, assault rifle parts and machine gun conversion kits,(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County man was sentenced on June 24, 2022, to 135 months in prison, followed by a 3-year term of supervised release for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm, and one count of distribution of cocaine hydrochloride.

According to court documents, Herbert Brooks Humphries, III, 21, was identified by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as the operator of an account on Snapchat advertising the sale of illegal narcotics, assault rifle parts and machine gun conversion kits, also known as Drop In Auto Sear (DIAS) devices, designed for use in AR-15 type rifles.

A DIAS device is a specially designed piece of metal that can be inserted into specific semiautomatic firearms to allow them to function as fully automatic firearms. An undercover officer (UC) with the CCSO engaged Humphries on Snapchat and expressed interest in purchasing a DIAS device.

Beginning July 2020, the UC and Humphries arranged three sales of illegal drugs, a Remington rifle, and over one hundred DIAS devices in Cabarrus County. During the first meeting on July 28, 2020, Humphries sold the UC two DIAS devices.

At the second meeting on July 30, 2020, Humphries sold the UC the Remington rifle, five DIAS devices, and four bags of THC marihuana edible gummies.

At the final meeting, on August 3, 2020, Humphries sold the UC ninety-five DIAS devices, a small quantity of cocaine, and a quarter pound of marijuana. During this transaction, Humphries possessed and displayed a .38 caliber Ruger handgun, which was later determined to have been reported stolen from Monroe, North Carolina.

“A firearm in the hands of a prohibited individual is a serious threat to public safety,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Bennie Mims. “This individual’s criminal history with firearms and narcotics, including his attempts to distribute devices that create fully automatic weapons, is a blatant disregard of our laws and our safety. We are grateful that he will no longer be a danger to the community.”

At the time of his arrest, Humphries was a convicted felon and was therefore unable to possess a firearm. Humphries had previous convictions for multiple felonies including a drug distribution offense in the Superior Court of Union County, North Carolina.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Homeland Security Investigations, and the ATF Firearms Technology Criminal Branch assisted with the investigation. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Craig M. Principe.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the filming will take place in downtown Salisbury.
Hallmark movie to be filmed in Salisbury next week
The case was confirmed by the State Laboratory of Public Health.
Health officials confirm first case of monkeypox in N.C.
Michael Brandon Shinn was arrested for forcible sexual crimes. His vehicle is on the right.
Suspected serial rapist with possible victims in multiple states arrested in Mooresville, police say
Adam Michael Perlowich has been arrested following months-long investigations into cocaine...
Investigators say man sold cocaine at popular Rock Hill, S.C. bar
Luggage piled up at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after days of flight delays and...
People waiting days for baggage at CLT Airport after flight delays, cancelations

Latest News

Each artist will receive a 5x5 square. A limited supply of chalk will be available.
City of Kannapolis announces chalk art event for public
Amy Mahle, program chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College occupational therapy assistant...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Program Chair named to National Leadership post
A meeting on April 28 attracted a large crowd.
Community invited to participate in future development of Concord’s George W. Liles Parkway corridor
MCSO says that funds will no longer be directed to the facility after the current NCDPS...
Meck. County to discontinue operations at juvenile detention center