‘We want to see our students grow:’ RSS offering summer learning programs for students

Summer learning programs range from literacy, retesting for EOGS, and career and technical education
By Courtney Cole
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - School is out for the summer but that doesn’t mean learning has to stop.

Last year, school districts in North Carolina were required to have six-week summer learning programs to help students catch up on unfinished learning from the pandemic.

It’s not a requirement this year but Rowan Salisbury Schools is still giving its students multiple options to boost their performance and confidence in the classroom.

“We know that it’s going to take several years as an educational village to get our students both in a social-emotional standing as well as an academic standing to where they were previously prior to the pandemic,” said Chanel Sidbury, the interim chief academic officer.

RSS is offering multiple summer learning programs including career and technical education where students can take cosmetology, barber, and culinary courses.

Staff members are also providing social-emotional support.

In addition, students can participate in remediation and acceleration activities for literacy in English Language Arts, Math, and Science, as well as credit recovery for high school students, and STEM.

Xanan Debord is a rising fifth-grader. On Wednesday, he wrapped up day three at the STEM program Horizons Unlimited. Each day students get the opportunity to do nature walks, and hikes, explore ecosystems, code, engineer, and identify plants and animals.

Debord says working in small groups helped him improve his reading comprehension, something he struggled with by reading too fast during lessons in class.

“Since there are smaller groups I can now focus better because there used to be a lot of reading out loud and I couldn’t focus that well,” Debord said.

Debord says the summer learning programs are helpful to get refreshed on the material they learned during the school year.

“We work on what we actually learned rather than going to learn something new so then we won’t forget next year,” he said.

Sidbury says parents should take advantage of these programs to combat the summer slide and learning loss.

In addition, she says parents can work with their children daily to stay up to date on reading assignments, and do small lessons with prices at the grocery store.

“Parents can adequately engage their student in everyday conversations about what have you read today, even if it’s something they read on social media, having a dialogue about that,” she said.

Debord says he works on his reading skills at home by turning off the volume and turning on the subtitles when watching movies with his parents.

Students can also retake their EOG exams at the end of the summer as a second chance program.

“Students have the opportunity to demonstrate that they do know the content and get that second opportunity but also imagine the confidence that you go into the next grade level knowing that you have exhibited and shown that mastery,” Sidbury said.

If you are interested in signing your child up for summer learning programs, click here.

