Warm and muggy weekend, with a few storms; First Alert for Monday

Isolated rain showers and storms are possible this evening, and overnight into Friday.
In true summertime fashion, we will shift from experiencing extreme heat across the Carolinas to typical hot and humid days with chances for thunderstorms.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm and muggy conditions continue for Friday and weekend, with highs around 90 degrees, and the chance for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. A First Alert has been issued for Monday, with better chances for more rain and storms.

  • Warm and muggy for Friday and the weekend, with a few showers and storms.
  • First Alert Monday: Better chances for scattered rain and storms.
  • Back in the 80s for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Isolated rain showers and storms are possible this evening, and overnight into Friday. Overnight low temperatures will be around 70 degrees, with Friday afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Next Few Days
Next Few Days(WBTV)

The muggy factor will continue for the weekend, with high temperatures around 90 degrees for Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers and storms are possible for Saturday, with a stray shower possible for Sunday.

A better chance for rain develops for early next week as a cold front moves into the Carolinas. A First Alert has been issued for Monday, as it looks to be our best chance for rain. Scattered rain looks to linger into Tuesday, with a few rain showers staying around for Wednesday of next week. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees for Monday, with 80s expected for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Extended Futurecast
Extended Futurecast(WBTV)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy your weekend ahead!

