Troopers: 1 dead after head-on collision in Chester Co., S.C.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to an area hospital.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHESTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A head-on collision Thursday morning left one person dead on a Chester County, S.C. highway.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported two vehicles were involved in the wreck, which happened on Highway 21 about three miles north of Fort Lawn.

The driver of a Chevrolet Blazer was headed south on 21 when it crossed over the center lane and hit a Mack Truck hauling a trailer head-on.

The driver of the Blazer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital. No other passengers were reported.

